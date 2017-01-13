BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp
Jan 13 Intellect Design Arena Ltd
* Says approved raising of funds via equity share issue on a rights basis up to 2 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jqgLn8 Further company coverage:
* Huntington Bancshares Incorporated reports 2016 fourth quarter results including 19 pct increase in net income
* BOK Financial reports annual and quarterly earnings for 2016