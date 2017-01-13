BRIEF-Abbott reports Q4 sales of $5.3 billion
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
Jan 13 Tempus Holdings -
* Voluntary Announcement-convertible Loan Agreement
* Lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement
* Lender agreed to lend to borrower a term loan of one year in principal amount of rmb25mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, fueled by demand for its medical devices and diagnostic products.
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces spanish launch of Mysimba (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl prolonged release) in partnership with laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.