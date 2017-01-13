Jan 13 Shougang Concord Grand Group Ltd :

* SCG Finance Corporation Limited entered into facility letter with bank

* An uncommitted revolving loan of HKD70 million would be made available by bank to borrower

* Pursuant to facility letter, Shougang Corporation shall own beneficially at least 50% of entire issued share capital of co

* Facility letter entered into with China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited