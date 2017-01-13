Jan 13 Axis Bank Ltd

* Says Axis Bank cuts MCLRs by 65-70 bps

* Says 1 year MCLR stands at 8.25% after review

* Says MCLRs with effect from 18 January 2017 Source text: [Axis Bank, India's third largest Private Sector bank reviews and reduces the MCLRs by 65-70 bps across tenors. The 1year MCLR stands at 8.25% after the review]