UPDATE 1-Dubai's Mashreq Q4 net profit tumbles 21 pct
* Loans and advances up 1.4 pct, deposits rise 4.6 pct (Adds detail, context)
Jan 13 Axis Bank Ltd
* Says Axis Bank cuts MCLRs by 65-70 bps
* Says 1 year MCLR stands at 8.25% after review
* Says MCLRs with effect from 18 January 2017 Source text: [Axis Bank, India's third largest Private Sector bank reviews and reduces the MCLRs by 65-70 bps across tenors. The 1year MCLR stands at 8.25% after the review] Further company coverage:
* Loans and advances up 1.4 pct, deposits rise 4.6 pct (Adds detail, context)
MADRID, Jan 25 Strong underlying profit growth at Banco Santander in 2016 and a better-than-expected performance in the last quarter drove its shares higher on Wednesday as it weathered the impact of falls in the pound and the Mexican peso.
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - on January 25, a total of over 4.5 million standard bundled units for contract period 2017/2018 were offered to market