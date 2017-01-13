Jan 13 Assured Guaranty Ltd -

* Requests that Moody's no longer rate AGC

* Requested that Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (Moody's) withdraw AGC's financial strength rating

* Assured Guaranty says Moody's assigned AGC's current rating in Jan 2013 and since then rating has failed to keep pace with substantial strengthening of AGC

* Assured Guaranty says believes Moody's A3 rating does not accurately describe AGC's current strong and growing financial strength

* Assured Guaranty Corp says has arranged for S&P to assign AGC's AA (stable) rating to certain agc-insured bonds not previously rated by S&P