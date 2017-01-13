Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Unified Messaging Systems ASA :
* Will adjust its strategy and increase focus and resources to sales activities.
* wSays will cut development costs, both with regards to consultants and employees
* Says other positions will also be affected.
* Total reduction in employee- and consultancy costs is estimated to minimum 15 million Norwegian crowns ($1.8 million) annually, with full effect from Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4980 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)