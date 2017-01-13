BRIEF-Karnataka Bank signs MoU for financing to farmers
* Karnataka Bank Ltd says signs MoU for financing to farmers Source text - (http://bit.ly/2j4usvi) Further company coverage:
Jan 13 Bajaj Finance Ltd
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 770 million rupees via private placement Source text: bit.ly/2jqR0CV Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 25 Hargreaves Lansdown said on Wednesday it had appointed Philip Johnson as chief financial officer, replacing Chris Hill, who steps up to become chief executive officer.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned TP ICAP plc's (TP ICAP) GBP500m 5.25% fixed rate senior unsecured notes (ISIN: XS1555815494) due in January 2024 a final rating of 'BBB-'. The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 19 January 2017. The bond proceeds are being used to refinance a GBP470m drawing on a debt facili