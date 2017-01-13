Jan 13 Bank Of America Corp
* Bank of America reports Q4-16 net income of $4.7 billion,
EPS of $0.40
* Qtrly noninterest expense declined 6%, or $849 million, to
$13.2 billion
* increases planned common stock repurchases for first-half
2017 by $1.8 billion to $4.3 billion
* Qtrly non-interest income decreased 2% to $9.7 billion
from $9.9 billion
* Qtrly provision for credit losses declined to $774 million
from $810 million
* Qtrly revenue, net of interest expense, increased 2% to
$20.0 billion from $19.6 billion
* Qtrly net charge-off ratio decreased to 0.39% from 0.40%
in Q3-16
* Qtrly total net charge-offs declined to $880 million from
$888 million in Q3-16
* Q4 estimated CET1 ratio (Basel 3 standardized, fully
phased-in) 11.5 percent versus 11.8 percent in Q3
* Qtrly net interest income (NII) increased 6% to $10.3
billion
* "expect to see a significant increase in net interest
income in the first quarter of 2017"
* Bank of America CEO Moynihan says "we are lending more and
seeing historically low charge-offs"
* "recent rise in interest rates came too late to impact
fourth-quarter results"
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $20.85
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
