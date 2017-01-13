Jan 13 Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd

* Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd - is expected to record an unaudited profit attributable to owners of company of not less than HK$12 million for year 2016

* Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd - "as at 31 December 2016, group's financial position remained stable"

* There was a decrease in bank interest income in 2016 as compared with that of 2015