Jan 13 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd :

* Qtrly operating revenue S$278.3 mln versus S$296.2 mln

* Qtrly net profit S$45.7 million versus S$81.3 million

* Business conditions are expected to remain challenging in view of economic headwinds and structural challenges confronting media industry

* Newsprint prices are expected to strengthen marginally but remain dependent on degree of market balance between supply and demand