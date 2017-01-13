UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 13 Galatasaray
* Says signs player Ahmet Yilmaz Calik for 2.5 million euros ($2.66 million) Genclerbirligi Spor football club
* Agrees with the player for 4.5 seasons (between 2016-20017 and 2020-2021)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources