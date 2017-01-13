BRIEF-Callidus capital may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares
* Callidus Capital - may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares, representing 5 pct of outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 13 IFCI Ltd :
* Says reduced its benchmark rate from 11.5 percent p.a. to s10.75 percent p.a. with monthly rests
* Says changed short term benchmark rate from 8.60 percent p.a. to 8.35 percent p.a. with monthly rests Source text: bit.ly/2irPe68 Further company coverage:
* Chris Hill, deputy chief executive and chief financial officer, will be appointed as chief executive officer
* Virtus Investment Partners announces financial results for the fourth quarter 2016