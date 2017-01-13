Jan 13 Perfect Group International Holdings Ltd :

* Formation of joint venture and acquisition of land use right of land

* PGCI entered into investment project corporation agreement with Jiangmen Yingtuo dated 13 January 2017 in relation to formation of JV

* Joint venture will be owned as to 70% by PGCI and 30% by Jiangmen Yingtuo

* Total capital commitment of joint venture is US$30 million , of which US$21 million shall be contributed by pgci