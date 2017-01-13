Jan 13 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA :

* FY 2016 net sales declined by roughly 3.3 percent (net of currency effects: -1.5 percent) to approximately 2.52 billion euros ($2.68 billion) (2015: 2.61 billion euros)

* For 2016 order intake rose by 0.4 percent (net of currency effects: 2.2 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)