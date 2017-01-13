Jan 13 HC International Inc :

* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of entire issued share capital of Huijia Yuantian Limited involving issue of convertible bonds

* Company and vendor guarantors entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of HK$409.1 million

* Hao, Hong Rui, Chance Technology and Vanguard Technology agreed to sell sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of Huijia Yuantian