Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Sunac China Holdings Ltd :
* Major transaction in relation to investment in target shares of Leshi Internet, Leshi Pictures and Leshi Zhixin
* Tianjin Jiarui entered into Leshi Internet SP agreement with Jia Yueting
* Jia conditionally to sell, and Tianjin Jiarui to acquire, 8.61% equity interest in Leshi Internet at consideration of RMB6.04 billion
* Consideration per share payable by Tianjin Jiarui for Leshi Internet interest is RMB35.39
* Tianjin Jiarui entered into Leshi Pictures SP agreement with Leshi Holding Jia
* Leshi Holding agreed to sell and Tianjin Jiaru agreed to acquire 15% equity interest in Leshi Pictures for RMB1.05 billion
* Tianjin Jiarui entered into Leshi Zhixin SP agreements and Leshi Zhixin capital increase agreement with Leshi Internet, Xinle Asset,Jia and Leshi Zhixin
* Tianjin Jiarui to acquire in aggregate 33.4959% equity interest in Leshi Zhixin upon completion of capital increase at RMB7.95 billion
* New board of Leshi Pictures shall comprise seven directors
* Upon completion of investment, Tianjin Jiarui to hold 8.61% interest in Leshi Internet, 15% in Leshi Pictures and 33.4959% in Leshi Zhixin
* Jia Yueting is the founder of target companies Leshi Internet, Leshi Pictures and/or Leshi Zhixin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [1918.HK,300104.SZ]
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)