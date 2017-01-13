BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Meridian Bioscience reports first quarter 2017 operating results, reduces regular cash dividend, and revises fiscal 2017 guidance downward
Jan 13 Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd :
* Announces cash offer by Magnum Opus 3 International to acquire all of issued shares, all outstanding convertible notes of co
* Offer HK$1.25 in cash for each share
* Offer of HK$880,681.82 in cash for every US$100,000 face value of the convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resolved capital increase by up to 1,474,304.00 euros ($1.59 million) from authorized capital
* Myovant Sciences initiates phase 3 clinical program of Relugolix in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids