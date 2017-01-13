* FCA'S 'BB-'/POSITIVE RATING COULD COME UNDER PRESSURE IF ALLEGATIONS FROM US ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY (EPA) ARE CONFIRMED

* BASED ON FIGURES DISCLOSED BY EPA, CIVIL PENALTIES UP TO $44,539 PER VEHICLE MAY APPLY, MEANING A CIVIL FINE OF UP TO $4.6BN