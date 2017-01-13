BRIEF-Callidus capital may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares
Callidus Capital - may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares, representing 5 pct of outstanding common shares
Jan 13 Tucows Inc
Tucows Inc says on January 12, 2017, board of directors of Tucows Inc increased size of board to seven members
Jan 25 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the company recorded one-time charges of about $4.6 billion.
Q4 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S