Jan 13 Bookrunner:
* Placing of shares in Forterra Plc
* LSF9 Concrete II Ltd, has agreed to sell approximately 20
million ordinary shares in company
* Placing via an accelerated bookbuild through Peel Hunt and
Numis Securities Ltd
* Placing shares represent approximately 10 pct of company's
issued share capital
* Proceeds of placing are payable in cash and will be
settled on a T+5 basis, and closing of placing is expected to
occur on or about Jan. 13, 2017
* Forterra will not receive any proceeds from placing
