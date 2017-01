Jan 13 S&P ON ICELAND:

* S&P RAISES ICELAND SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATING TO A- FROM BBB+

* SAYS ESTIMATE THE CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS WAS MORE THAN 5% OF GDP IN 2016, PREDOMINANTLY SUPPORTED BY ROBUST TOURISM GROWTH

* SAYS ESTIMATE NET GENERAL GOVERNMENT DEBT DECLINED TO 42% OF GDP IN 2016, FROM 57% IN 2014, ANTICIPATE IT WILL FURTHER REDUCE TO 34% BY 2020

* STABLE OUTLOOK PRIMARILY BALANCES POTENTIAL FOR FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN EXTERNAL AND MONETARY PROFILES

* ESTIMATE THE CURRENT ACCOUNT POSTED A SURPLUS OF 5.4% OF GDP IN 2016 SOURCE TEXT (bit.ly/2jMCSYb)