UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 13 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
* Statistical projection of traffic fatalities for first 9 months of 2016 shows estimated 27,875 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes
* Fatality rate for first 9 months of 2016 increased to 1.15 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, from 1.10 fatalities per 100 million VMT
* Traffic fatalities estimate for first 9 months of 2016 represents an increase of about 8 percent from first nine months of 2015 Source text - (bit.ly/2jfFey5)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources