Jan 13 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

* Statistical projection of traffic fatalities for first 9 months of 2016 shows estimated 27,875 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes

* Fatality rate for first 9 months of 2016 increased to 1.15 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, from 1.10 fatalities per 100 million VMT

* Traffic fatalities estimate for first 9 months of 2016 represents an increase of about 8 percent from first nine months of 2015 Source text - (bit.ly/2jfFey5)