Jan 13 Econocom Group SA :

* FY revenue 2.54 billion euros ($2.70 billion) versus 2.32 billion euros year ago

* 2016 preliminary recurring operating profit up 19 pct to 140 million euros

* Expects another year of sustained organic growth in excess of 5 pct in 2017

* Predicts double-digit growth for 2017 in recurring operating profit once again, well in excess of the 150 million euros target Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)