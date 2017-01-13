Jan 13 Novelis Inc:

* On January 10, 2017, Novelis Inc entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Term Loan credit agreement provided company with $1.8 billion of commitments, which company borrowed in full on January 13, 2017

* Term loan matures on June 2, 2022, subject to 0.25% quarterly amortization payments

* Proceeds of term loan were used to refinance in full Company's existing term loan credit agreement, dated as of December 17, 2010