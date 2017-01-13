BRIEF-Universal Stainless Q4 loss per share $0.22
Jan 25 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :
Jan 13 Stonepine Capital Management LLC:
* Stonepine Capital Management LLC reports a 6 percent passive stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc as of Jan 3, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iR1ESL) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :
* New York Community Bancorp Inc reports Q4 2016 diluted EPS of $0.23 and 2016 diluted EPS of $1.01
* TearLab osmolarity system receives Mexican regulatory approval