Jan 13 Nikkei:

* Mitsui Fudosan's pretax profit likely grew 10 pct on the year to around 160 billion yen ($1.39 billion) for the nine-month period - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Realty & Development and Mitsubishi Estate also likely saw pretax profits of around 130 billion yen, for april-december period - Nikkei