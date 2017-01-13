Jan 13 Walt Disney Co :

* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Walt Disney Co says CFO Christine M. Mccarthy 2016 total compensation was $10.2 million versus $7.1 million in 2015