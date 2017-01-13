BRIEF-McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
Jan 13 Sony Corp
* Michael Lynton to step down as Corporate Executive Officer of Sony Corporation and CEO of Sony Entertainment
* Lynton will step down as Corporate Executive Officer of Sony Corp and CEO of Sony Entertainment effective Feb 2, to be Chairman of Board of Snap Inc.
* For the next six months, Lynton will stay on as Co-CEO of Sony Entertainment Source text : bit.ly/2iRfoNu Further company coverage:
* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend
* State Street Corp says on an operating-basis, fourth-quarter 2016 EPS was $1.48