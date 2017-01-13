Jan 13 Sony Corp

* Lynton will step down as Corporate Executive Officer of Sony Corp and CEO of Sony Entertainment effective Feb 2, to be Chairman of Board of Snap Inc.

* For the next six months, Lynton will stay on as Co-CEO of Sony Entertainment Source text : bit.ly/2iRfoNu Further company coverage: