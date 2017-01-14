UPDATE 7-Trump clears way for controversial oil pipelines
* Standing Rock tribe says it will fight decision (Adds comments from Senator Hoeven, updates prices to close of trading, updates bullet points, changes headline, adds additional background)
Jan 13 Moody's Corp :
* Moody's reaches settlement with U.S. Department of justice, 21 U.S. states and district of Columbia
* Moody's - will pay $437.5 million civil penalty to DOJ to resolve potential civil claims asserted under financial institutions reform, recovery and enforcement act
* Says company has also agreed to pay $426.3 million, to be divided among participating states and district of Columbia
* Says estimated impact is an approximate $702 million after-tax charge or approximately $3.62 per share
* Financial impact to company will be recorded in Q4 of 2016
* Moody's - agreed to maintain for next five years, number of existing compliance measures and to implement and maintain certain additional measures over same period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commercewest Bank reports fourth-quarter 2016 39% increase in EPS and 37% increase in net income
Jan 24 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its analog and embedded chip products from the automotive and industrial markets.