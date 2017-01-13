UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 13 Nikkei:
* Nojima is in talks to purchase fujitsu unit nifty's internet service provider business in a deal estimated at around 25 billion yen - Nikkei
* Kddi and Sony Network Communications had also bid on Nifty's ISP business, but Nojima appears to have offered better terms - Nikkei
* Nojima also appears interested in acquiring Nifty's web services business - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2jF2HFC) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources