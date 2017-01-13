Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 13 MICROSOFT CORP
* MICROSOFT SAYS ACQUIRES DEEP LEARNING STARTUP MALUUBA - BLOG
* MICROSOFT SAYS YOSHUA BENGIO, HEAD OF MONTREAL INSTITUTE FOR LEARNING ALGORITHMS, WILL HAVE AN ADVISORY ROLE - BLOG SOURCE TEXT(bit.ly/2jMNqXo) FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE:
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.