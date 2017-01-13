BRIEF-Bombardier Inc's Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives
* Bombardier Inc - Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives
Jan 13 SPACEX
* SAYS FALCON 9 ROCKET WILL DELIVER 10 SATELLITES TO LOW-EARTH ORBIT FOR IRIDIUM
* IS TARGETING LAUNCH OF IRIDIUM-1 FROM SPACE LAUNCH COMPLEX 4E AT VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA SOURCE TEXT (bit.ly/2jfOVwl)
* Bombardier Inc - Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S