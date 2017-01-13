BRIEF-Bombardier Inc's Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives
* Bombardier Inc - Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives
Jan 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
* Jeremy King has been promoted to EVP and U.S. Chief Technology Officer - Wal-Mart internal memo
* Tony Rogers, chief marketing officer will lead unified marketing organization, which includes experts from U.S. Stores, Walmart.com, Jet.com - Wal-Mart
* Liza Landsman has been promoted to president of Jet.com - Wal-Mart internal memo Further company coverage:
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S