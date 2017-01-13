BRIEF-Universal Stainless Q4 loss per share $0.22
Jan 25 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :
Jan 13 Takata Corp
* Takata reaches settlement agreement with u.s. Department of justice
* Takata corp - settlement fully resolves doj investigation into takata, all subsidiaries, affiliates, including takata's u.s. Subsidiary, tk holdings
* Takata -co also agreed to enhance its corporate compliance program and appoint an independent monitor, who will report to doj for a period of 3 years
* Says "takata deeply regrets circumstances that have led to this situation and remains fully committed to being part of solution" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New York Community Bancorp Inc reports Q4 2016 diluted EPS of $0.23 and 2016 diluted EPS of $1.01
* TearLab osmolarity system receives Mexican regulatory approval