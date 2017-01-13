Jan 13 Fmc Technologies Inc :

* Fmc technologies - on jan 12 co and technip eurocash snc entered into a new $2.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement - sec filing

* Fmc technologies - subject to certain conditions, facility agreement be increased to a maximum amount of $3.0 billion

* Fmc technologies - facility agreement will replace co's existing $2.0 billion revolving credit agreement

* Fmc technologies inc-facility agreement will also replace technip eurocash snc's existing eur 1.0 billion multicurrency revolving facility agreement