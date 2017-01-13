BRIEF-McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
Jan 13 (Reuters) -
* Sanofi reports open market purchase of 87,298 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's common stock on Jan 11 - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2iR2AXn Further company coverage:
* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend
* State Street Corp says on an operating-basis, fourth-quarter 2016 EPS was $1.48