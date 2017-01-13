BRIEF-McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
Jan 13 Viveve Medical Inc :
* Viveve medical - entered into a waiver and amendment to certain loan, security agreement between western alliance bank, co and viveve, inc
* Viveve medical - bank agreed to waive default resulting from failure to comply with performance to plan revenue covenants of loan agreement - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend
* State Street Corp says on an operating-basis, fourth-quarter 2016 EPS was $1.48