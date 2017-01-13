BRIEF-McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
Jan 13 Southern California Edison Co :
* Southern California Edison Co says entered into a term loan credit agreement and borrowed maximum amount available under agreement - SEC filing
* Southern California Edison - agreement provides for a $300 million term loan due on July 13, 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2ilSgu5) Further company coverage:
* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend
* State Street Corp says on an operating-basis, fourth-quarter 2016 EPS was $1.48