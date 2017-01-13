BRIEF-McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
Jan 13 Duke Energy Corp :
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
* Received preliminary approval from North Carolina department of environmental quality
* Duke energy-in preliminary approval, NCDEQ noted it will gather additional information about water quality standards and treatment systems
* Duke energy - NCDEQ preliminary approval for co's plans to offer new, permanent water supplies to eligible neighbors near its North Carolina coal plants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend
* State Street Corp says on an operating-basis, fourth-quarter 2016 EPS was $1.48