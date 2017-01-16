Jan 16 San Miguel Corp

* Refers to the article posted in the daily tribune regarding construction of Manila-Pasig Skyway

* Confirms that co is in discussions with toll regulatory board for construction of extention of skyway stage 3 project

* Refers to article posted in inquirer.net on jan 16 titled 'SMC to hit 'hairy' revenue goal in 2-3 years'

* Confirms that co expects to reach 1 trillion pesos revenue in next 2-3 years upon completetion of on-going expansion programs

* "Construction of tollway will not be considered an unsolicited proposal as it will be an extention of skyway stage 3 project"