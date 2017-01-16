Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* Moody's and ICRA: Indian economy to remain strong in 2017, despite short-term impact of demonetization

* Moody's - believes that Indian government will likely achieve its fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of gdp for current fiscal year ending 31 march 2017

* Moody's - India to remain one of fastest growing economies globally in 2017,although GDP growth to moderate in H1 as economy adjusts post demonetization

* Moody's - ICRA expects India's growth of gross value added at basic prices to remain healthy in 2017

* Moody's - Indian government will likely remain committed to achieving its fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2017

* Moody's on Indian economy - on the issue of average CPI inflation, ICRA says that the rate will soften to 4.5% in 2017 from 4.9% in 2016

* Moody's - ICRA says focus on digital transactions, introduction of a goods and services tax will likely reduce competitiveness of unorganised sector

* Moody's - ICRA anticipates a relatively healthier expansion of the organised sectors in 2017, at the cost of the unorganised sectors Source text - bit.ly/2ivXlvf (Bengaluru Newsroom)