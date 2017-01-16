Jan 16 Memphasys Ltd

* Outcome of legal action on preference B share call option

* Temporary injunction placed against Manukan to transfer and register preference B shares in their name was discharged

* "Manukan is legally restrained from dealing with preference B shares unless call option is found to be enforceable"

* Call option relating to company's preference B shares in Prime Biologics Pte Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: