BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 25, for composition capable of improving stability of bacteriophage lysin proteins
Jan 16 Memphasys Ltd
* Outcome of legal action on preference B share call option
* Temporary injunction placed against Manukan to transfer and register preference B shares in their name was discharged
* "Manukan is legally restrained from dealing with preference B shares unless call option is found to be enforceable"
* Call option relating to company's preference B shares in Prime Biologics Pte Ltd
* Diasource and Future Diagnostics receive grant of 1.4 mln euro to develop a CE marked unique free vitamin D assay for IVD market
* Entered into an agreement with Emory University to expand use of its propreitary circadian heart-rate (CHR) technology