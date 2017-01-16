Jan 16 Veritas Investments Ltd

* over Christmas / new year period, veritas received a number of approaches from potential purchasers of Nosh.

* ANZ has agreed to extend date for veritas' delivery of a proposal for nosh to 31 january 2017.

* Is currently in discussions with several parties in relation to a potential sale of nosh

* Veritas does not accept that termination, and parties are in dispute over matter

* franchisee of nosh constellation drive store indicated its intention to operate independently of Nosh brand

* Franchisee of Nosh constellation drive store has purported to terminate its franchise agreement