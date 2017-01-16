Jan 16 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd

* Updates on articles on privatisation of FGV

* FGV was informed that there has been no discussion on this matter at their board level

* Has also not received any proposal from the other shareholders on the same matter

* Felda Global Ventures (FGV) has also not received any proposal from the other shareholders on the same matter