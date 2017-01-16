UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
* Updates on articles on privatisation of FGV
* FGV was informed that there has been no discussion on this matter at their board level
* Has also not received any proposal from the other shareholders on the same matter
* Felda Global Ventures (FGV) has also not received any proposal from the other shareholders on the same matter Source text (bit.ly/2jpeJpC) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources