Jan 16 Aker BP Asa
* Increases reserves and maintains very good results in
exploration, drilling and wells, projects and production
* 2017 production is expected to increase to between 128,000
and 135,000 boepd, with an average production cost of 11 usd/boe
* In 2016, Aker BP's production was 118,200 barrels of oil
equivalents per day (boepd), about 80 per cent oil and 20 per
cent gas
* With current portfolio, company has potential to produce
270,000 boepd in 2023 (from both sanctioned and non-sanctioned
projects), representing a compound average growth rate of 12
percent
* Company's recorded p50 reserves have grown to 711 million
boe at end of 2016 and contingent resources were estimated at
600 million boe at year-end 2016, an increase of 84% from
previous year
* Plans investments (capex) of usd 900-950 million in 2017
* Exploration expenses (expex) are expected to be between
usd 280-300 million, while decommissioning expenditures (decom)
are estimated at usd 100-110 million in 2017
* Ambition is to sustain a dividend of minimum usd 250
million per year in medium term and to increase dividend level
once johan sverdrup is in production
* Ambition is to be a leading exploration player on
norwegian continental shelf and has an ambition to discover a
net 250 million boe in 2016 - 2020 period
* Last year, projected net resource growth proved 83 million
boe as a result of exploration activity
* Company will continue its active exploration strategy in
2017 with four operated exploration wells and three
partner-operated exploration wells on programme
* Over course of 2017, company plan to mature several
projects, and to submit three pdos
* This relates to snadd (subsea-tie-in to skarv fpso) with
expected production start in 2020, valhall west flank with
expected production start-up in 2021 and storklakken
(subsea-tie-in to alvheim fpso), which is expected to start
producing in 2020
* Company will have four operated rigs in 2017; maersk
interceptor on aasen field and other locations thereafter,
transocean arctic on volund and boa, start of drilling on
valhall ip and valhall dp will resume plugging of wells using
maersk invincible
* Company is targeting further value creation from fields
through ior work, further development of resource base and
continuous improvement in efficiency and resource utilisation
* Company plans to drill a new infill well and a gas lift
project at tambar. These and oda tie-in project should
contribute to increased future production in ula area
* Preparations for a seven well drilling program from
injection platform (ip) on valhall field centre are planned in
early 2017, and plan is to drill a total of three of these wells
in course of 2017
* Work to start production from new ivar aasen wells
continues, and drilling on field is planned to resume in q1
* Production from viper-kobra, as well as infill wells at
volund and boa should contribute to stable production output
from alvheim fpso
* On skarv fpso, test production from snadd will continue to
provide in-depth information which will be included in pdo we
plan to submit during autumn
* Well-Positioned for achieving our ambition of becoming
leading offshore, independent exploration and production (e&p)
company
* We are positioned for further growth
