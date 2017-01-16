BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 16 Alliance Trust Plc :
* Proposing that Willis Towers Watson, a leading investment group, will become investment manager
* Trust's objective will remain to generate a real return for shareholders over long-term by a combination of capital growth and a rising dividend
* Each manager will typically select 20 stocks, which will make up combined portfolio of trust
* Target for equity portfolio to outperform existing benchmark will be doubled from 1 pct to 2 pct p.a., net of costs, over rolling 3-year periods
* Total annual costs will be targeted to be below 60bps
Jan 24 DexKo Global Inc, the world's largest manufacturer of recreational trailer components, is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - Some investors started trying to shrink their exposure Monday to the single-family rental bond market in advance of the Blackstone Group's planed IPO of its home rental company.