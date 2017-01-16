Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 16 TargetEveryOne AB (publ) :
* Sees Q4 2016 EBITDA at 1 million Swedish crowns ($110,000)
* Previously published forecast for EBITDA of 15 million crowns for FY 2017 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9323 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)