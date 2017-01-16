BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 25, for composition capable of improving stability of bacteriophage lysin proteins
Jan 16 Braster SA :
* Sold 1,917 devices in Q4, including 282 with subscription fee
* Also sold 474 subscriptions without devices in the same period
* Braster sells breast self-examination devices
* Diasource and Future Diagnostics receive grant of 1.4 mln euro to develop a CE marked unique free vitamin D assay for IVD market
* Entered into an agreement with Emory University to expand use of its propreitary circadian heart-rate (CHR) technology