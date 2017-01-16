Jan 16 Rostelecom

* Rostelecom's corporate venture capital fund 'CommIT Capital' invests in Transportation Information Technologies (TransInfoTech)

* Says its corporate venture capital fund, 'CommIT Capital', has acquired a 25 percent stake in TransInfoTech

* Says its corporate venture capital fund is intending to invest 40 million roubles ($671,299.75) at initial stage in TransInfoTech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.5859 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)