Jan 16 Pharming Group NV :

* European Commission amends marketing authorisation for Ruconest to include self-administration

* European Commission adopted Commission Implementing Decision to amend marketing authorisation for Ruconest to include self administration using Ruconest Administration Kit

* Decision allows for self-administration of Ruconest for acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks by adolescents and adults with a new custom-designed Ruconest Administration Kit

* Ruconest Administration Kit will become available for use in various EU markets, following approval of educational materials by local authorities, expected over coming 1-3 mths Source text: bit.ly/2jq44em Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)