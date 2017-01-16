BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 25, for composition capable of improving stability of bacteriophage lysin proteins
Jan 16 Pharming Group NV :
* European Commission amends marketing authorisation for Ruconest to include self-administration
* European Commission adopted Commission Implementing Decision to amend marketing authorisation for Ruconest to include self administration using Ruconest Administration Kit
* Decision allows for self-administration of Ruconest for acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks by adolescents and adults with a new custom-designed Ruconest Administration Kit
* Ruconest Administration Kit will become available for use in various EU markets, following approval of educational materials by local authorities, expected over coming 1-3 mths Source text: bit.ly/2jq44em Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 25, for composition capable of improving stability of bacteriophage lysin proteins
* Diasource and Future Diagnostics receive grant of 1.4 mln euro to develop a CE marked unique free vitamin D assay for IVD market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an agreement with Emory University to expand use of its propreitary circadian heart-rate (CHR) technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: